Which artist's achievement made Yulduz Usmonova the happiest?

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Which artist's achievement made Yulduz Usmonova the happiest?

A ceremony for awarding state prizes to representatives of culture and art is taking place at the International Congress Center, with the participation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the event, People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova shared her thoughts in an interview with the "Darakchi" publication and sincerely congratulated the award recipients.

"I sincerely congratulate all my colleagues who received awards today. They all deserve this recognition. However, it must be said that there are also those who receive an award and then disappear," the singer said.

Usmonova specifically addressed the journalist's question: "Among those who received awards, who were you happiest for?"

"I was very happy for Erkin Komilov. To be honest, I even cried when I heard his words. If possible, find his video and post it — that is my request. He is a person who truly carries art in his heart. There is a saying that 'art must be in the artist's body.' He did not speak to praise anyone, but compared life and the past beautifully, speaking with deep meaning," the singer emphasized.

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