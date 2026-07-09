Harry Styles sets record with 12 concerts at Wembley

·40·Culture
Harry Styles sets record with 12 concerts at Wembley

British singer Harry Styles has earned a place in the Guinness World Records after performing 12 consecutive solo concerts at the legendary Wembley stadium.

In doing so, he made history as the first performer to hold the most shows at this stadium within a single concert tour. With this achievement, Harry broke the record previously held by the band Coldplay, who performed 10 concerts at Wembley last year. The previous record among solo artists belonged to Taylor Swift, who held 8 concerts at the stadium in 2024.

The 12th concert was of special significance for Harry Styles. During the joy-filled evening, the singer could not hide his emotions and shed tears on stage.

Throughout his performance, he recalled taking his first steps in music with the group One Direction and expressed his sincere gratitude to all his fans who have supported him on his path to today's success.

Harry StylesWembleyColdplayTaylor SwiftOne Direction
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