Youthful-looking TV presenter Dildora Rustamova is marrying off her eldest daughter!

·0·Culture
Youthful-looking TV presenter Dildora Rustamova is marrying off her eldest daughter!

The engagement ceremony for Shahrizoda, the eldest daughter of Dildora Rustamova, an Honored Cultural Worker of Uzbekistan, journalist, presenter, and dubbing actress, has taken place.

Dildora Rustamova announced this on her social media page. She shared a video from the ceremony, spreading the joyful news with her followers.

"My sweet daughter, my smart daughter, may your true happiness be blessed," said Dildora Rustamova.

For reference, Dildora Rustamova has two daughters. Their names are Shahrizoda and Mohimbonu. Shahrizoda is the eldest child in the family.

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