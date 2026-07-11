Ruxshona is preparing to release her new song titled "Darmonim" (video)

·33·Culture
Ruxshona is preparing to release her new song titled "Darmonim" (video)

Singer Ruxshona is preparing to release her new song titled "Darmonim". A short video of the singer has circulated on social media, featuring a snippet of the new track.

The short teaser of the song has sparked interest among fans. In the comments, many have asked Ruxshona to release the full version of the track soon. Some followers wished her success in her new creative endeavor.

The exact premiere date for the song "Darmonim" has not yet been announced. Ruxshona has not provided an official statement regarding this.

Nevertheless, interest in the song has grown following the short clip. Fans are eagerly awaiting the singer's next premiere.

РухшонаDarmonim
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