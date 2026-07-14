Tesla and Samsung Partnership: New AI5 Chips Ready to Compete with NVIDIA

·28·Technology
Tesla and Samsung Partnership: New AI5 Chips Ready to Compete with NVIDIA

The partnership between US-based Tesla and South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics has reached a new milestone. Samsung engineers have finalized the development of next-generation AI5 chips, designed for Tesla and equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities. This innovation is expected to cause significant shifts not only in the automotive industry but also in the high-tech computing systems market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Samsung's Chief Technology Officer James Kim stated that the AI5 chips will be manufactured based on the company's most advanced 2nm process. Notably, mass production of these components will take place at Samsung's new facility in Taylor, USA. This is of strategic importance for Tesla in ensuring supply chain security and logistics.

Competing head-to-head with NVIDIA

In previous statements, Elon Musk emphasized that the Tesla AI5 system would exceed all expectations. According to ixbt.com, the performance of a single AI5 chip is on par with NVIDIA's renowned Hopper architecture chips. If a dual-chip configuration is used, it can easily compete with the latest Blackwell solutions from the NVIDIA platform.

According to Musk, the main advantage of the Tesla solution is its cost-effectiveness and high energy efficiency. This allows for significant savings in capital and resources when processing AI algorithms. The AI5 project is the first product in Tesla's history to transition to 2nm technology, reinforcing its technological leadership in the field.

Technological breakthrough and areas of application

Market analysts had predicted that Samsung would only apply this delicate technology to the AI6 generation. However, the immediate transition of the AI5 chip to the 2nm process confirms that Samsung's yield rate for this technology has exceeded 60 percent. This is considered a very high and reliable indicator for the industry.

It should be noted that Tesla has submitted designs for its chips to both Samsung and TSMC. Since the methods of both manufacturers differ, there may be minor differences between the chip versions. Currently, the Samsung version has successfully passed the pre-production stage, and all customization work has been completed.

The new AI5 chips will not be installed in Tesla electric vehicles in the short term. Elon Musk confirmed that these microchips will primarily be used in the following areas:

  • Increasing the intellectual potential of Optimus humanoid robots;
  • Creating supercomputer clusters based on AI;
  • Self-learning systems that process large volumes of data.
This step is a significant move toward transforming Tesla from a mere automaker into one of the world's largest AI and robotics corporations. Such close cooperation with Samsung will undoubtedly ensure an advantage in the technological race.

TeslaSamsungAI5Artificial IntelligenceTechnology
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