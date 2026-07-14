Human-like robotic arms developed in Norway

·19·Technology
Human-like robotic arms developed in Norway

Norway's 1X company has unveiled a new generation of robotic arms capable of mimicking human hand movements with high precision. Developers state that the device is designed to assist humans in daily life, performing both complex and delicate tasks accurately.

Demonstration videos show the robot screwing in a light bulb, picking a grape without damaging it, and assisting with dressing. This proves that the device is not only powerful but also capable of extremely careful movement.

Thanks to high-precision sensors and a mechanism inspired by human tendons, the robotic arms can handle objects safely and perform delicate tasks. Consequently, this technology is planned for use in household chores, caregiving services, and many other fields in the future.

Robotic arms in white gloves stacking Lego blocks and holding a clothing zipper.

According to the company, sales of the robotic arms will begin this year. The device is priced at $20,000, with a subscription-based usage model costing approximately $500 per month.

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