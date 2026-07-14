Jules Kounde responds to Lamine Yamal's comments: Barcelona stars clash

·3·Sport
Jules Kounde responds to Lamine Yamal's comments: Barcelona stars clash

Ahead of the World Cup semi-final, the rivalry between Spain and France is heating up both on and off the pitch. Two key Barcelona stars — defender Jules Kounde and young talent Lamine Yamal — will become opponents in this crucial match. The 17-year-old Yamal's bold pre-match comments have caused a stir in the press, as reported by Goal.com reports .

Shining for the Spanish national team, Lamine Yamal stated after the quarter-final victory over Belgium that France should be afraid of them. According to Goal.com, the young forward recalled Spain's dominance in previous tournaments and expressed full confidence in his team's strength. This was interpreted by many experts as a sign of disrespect toward the opponent.

However, French defender Jules Kounde tried to defuse the situation by speaking warmly about his club teammate. According to him, there was no insult or belittling in Yamal's words. "We didn't feel any disrespect from Lamine. I know him very well; this is just a sign of his self-confidence and extra motivation," Kounde emphasized at the press conference.

Mental pressure and tactical battle on the pitch

Yamal's words, "If anyone should be afraid, it's not us, but France," were met with mixed reactions in the French camp. For instance, new Real Madrid signing Ibrahima Konate responded more sharply to this provocation. He believes the team should ignore such talk and focus solely on preparation while maintaining humility.

Kounde, meanwhile, noted that the focus should be on tactical aspects. Acknowledging that the Spain team under Luis de la Fuente is unmatched in ball possession, the defender hinted that France might need to adjust its playing style. For "Les Bleus," who usually rely on a solid defense and quick counter-attacks, disrupting the Spanish rhythm will be the main task.

This semi-final match is not just a battle between two giants, but also a duel between Barcelona teammates. It is certain that Kounde will use all his skills to stop his young teammate. The winner of the clash between Spain and France will secure a spot in the final, making it the most important game of the season for both sides.

This rivalry is also generating great interest among football fans in Uzbekistan, as both squads are packed with world-class stars. The match in Dallas is expected to be one of the most intense games of the tournament.

FootballSpainFranceJules KoundeLamine Yamal
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