TCL launches OLED panel inkjet printing technology

A revolutionary step has been taken in the world of display technology: major Chinese tech giant TCL has announced that it is ready for mass production of the first OLED panels manufactured using the IJP (Inkjet Printing) method. This technology allows displays to be "printed" using special inkjet printers instead of traditional methods, which is expected to significantly reduce production costs. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to company representatives, the new type of OLED panels has successfully passed all internal certifications, and factory lines are ready to operate at full capacity. This technology has been studied theoretically for many years, but TCL has become one of the first manufacturers to bring it to a commercial level.

Technical capabilities of the new technology

The panel produced in the first stage has a 27-inch diagonal and is mainly intended for professional monitors and high-end gaming devices. The display has a classic RGB subpixel structure, ensuring the highest level of image quality. According to ixbt.com, the new panel has the following technical specifications:

4K UHD (3840x2160) high resolution;

120 Hz refresh rate;

300 nits brightness in SDR mode;

99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

These indicators suggest that the new monitors will be ideal not only for daily use but also for designers and video editors who work precisely with colors.

What are the advantages of IJP technology?

Traditional OLED production uses complex and expensive metal masks called FMM (Fine Metal Mask). In this process, a large amount of organic material is wasted. In IJP technology, special printers drop organic material in the form of a solution into precisely defined cells. This method reduces raw material consumption and increases production efficiency.

In the Uzbekistan market, the TCL brand is well-known for its affordable and high-quality televisions. The popularization of this new technology may lead to a decrease in the price of OLED-screen devices in the future. This will make high-quality displays more affordable for local consumers as well.

Experts believe that printed screens will usher in a new era in the display industry. If TCL successfully scales this technology, we can expect cheaper OLED panels for smartphones and laptops to appear in the coming years.