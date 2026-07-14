Liverpool saves millions thanks to agreement with Arne Slot

·1·Sport
Liverpool saves millions thanks to agreement with Arne Slot

English club Liverpool has achieved an unexpected breakthrough in a financial matter involving former head coach Arne Slot. It has been revealed that the Dutch specialist's agreement to manage his national team will bring several million pounds sterling into the Merseyside club's treasury. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to De Telegraaf, under the agreement reached between the Liverpool board and Arne Slot, all obstacles for the coach to take charge of the Netherlands national team have been removed. This move allows the Premier League representative to significantly reduce the remaining salary payments to Slot, as the coach is officially starting a new job.

For context, after Arne Slot left Liverpool, the club was required to pay him the severance package stipulated in his contract. Typically, English clubs continue to pay the monthly salaries of dismissed coaches until they find new employment. However, Slot's partnership with the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) partially lifts this burden from the club.

Financial savings and details of the new agreement

According to initial estimates, the three-year contract Slot signed with Liverpool was valued at a total of 25 million pounds sterling. While his salary in the first season was 8 million pounds, this amount increased following championship success. With the coach moving to the national team, Liverpool may only need to cover the difference between his new salary and his previous contract, which represents significant savings for the club.

This situation differs from other cases in English football history. For example, after Louis van Gaal left Manchester United, he did not work for a year to ensure he received his full 10 million pound severance package. Arne Slot, however, chose to continue his career while maintaining professional relationships.

The Dutch specialist also received an offer from another English club, Fulham. The Londoners saw him as the primary candidate to replace Marco Silva. However, Slot preferred to work for his national team rather than manage a rival Premier League club, and he turned down Fulham.

Currently, the KNVB is working to finalize the appointment before the Nations League matches against Germany in September. Liverpool's assistance in this process has been beneficial for both Dutch football and the club's budget. After a short but successful period with the Merseysiders, Arne Slot is now ready to showcase his philosophy on the international stage.

LiverpoolArne SlotNetherlandsPremier LeagueTransfer
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