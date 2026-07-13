Yulduz Turdiyeva reveals the secret behind a famous song (video)

·0·Culture
Yulduz Turdiyeva reveals the secret behind a famous song (video)

Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Turdiyeva participated in the "Navo mehmonda" program and shared interesting details about the creation of the song "Bizning sevgimiz boshqacha" (Our love is different), which is currently beloved by fans.

The show's host asked her to clarify rumors that singer Feruza Jumaniyozova was also interested in the track.

According to Yulduz Turdiyeva, as soon as the song's author, Bahodir Nizomov, sent her the track, she loved it and immediately asked him to hold it for her.

"I had worked with Bahodir Nizomov before, but I really loved this song. I called him right away and said, 'Hold this song for me.' He promised, and he kept his word — he didn't give the song to anyone else," the singer said.

During the conversation, Yulduz Turdiyeva did not hide the fact that Feruza Jumaniyozova also liked the song.

"Bahodir told me, 'Feruza opa liked the song too.' And I said, 'I know, but I really liked it too.' By that time, we had already made an agreement for the song. Bahodir has a habit — once a deal is made, the owner of the song doesn't change. I told him, 'You are a talented creator, you will write even better songs.' Not long after, the track 'Kel, sevishaylik' (Come, let's fall in love) performed by Feruza opa was created. If Bahodir had wanted, he could have asked me for more money for this song, and I would have agreed," she concluded.

This conversation is also being actively discussed on social media. Many fans are noting in the comments that "Bizning sevgimiz boshqacha" sounds unique specifically in Yulduz Turdiyeva's performance and that the song is a perfect fit for the singer's voice and style.

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