Lenovo introduces the compact and powerful ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 6 mini PC

·33·Technology
Lenovo introduces the compact and powerful ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 6 mini PC

Lenovo has expanded its product lineup with the new generation ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 6 mini PC. This device stands out for its compact dimensions and unexpected level of performance. Despite having a chassis volume of just 1 liter, it is capable of handling not only office tasks but also modern games with ease. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new model is designed for both vertical and horizontal orientation. The device measures 179 x 183 x 37 mm and weighs only 1.1 kg. Such a small footprint allows for significant desk space savings, which is crucial for modern minimalist offices and home workspaces.

Intel Lunar Lake processors and gaming capabilities

The main highlight of the ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 6 lies in its internal hardware. The computer is equipped with Intel's latest Lunar Lake architecture processors. Customers can choose between the Core Ultra 5 226V or the more powerful Core Ultra 7 256V models. These chips are known for their energy efficiency and high graphics potential.

Although this mini PC is not considered a professional gaming device, its integrated graphics system can run many modern games stably at minimal settings. This makes it a universal device: suitable for work during the day and entertainment in the evening.

Regarding technical specifications, it is worth noting that it comes with 16 GB of RAM. A unique feature of Lunar Lake processors is that memory chips are located directly on the processor substrate. Therefore, users cannot independently expand the RAM capacity in the future.

Connectivity and interfaces

For data storage, the device is equipped with SSD drives starting from 512 GB. Depending on the configuration, the model supports Wi-Fi 6 or the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless standards. The set of ports for connecting external devices is also quite rich:

  • Five USB-A ports;
  • One USB-C port;
  • HDMI and DisplayPort video outputs;
  • RJ45 network port.
The starting price for the Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 6 is set at $1180. In the market, this device is expected to attract the attention of high-end business users due to its compactness and reliance on new Intel technologies.

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