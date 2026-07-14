Today, July 14, a significant event for global astronautics is taking place: the heads of NASA and Roscosmos are sitting down at the negotiating table to decide the future fate of the International Space Station (ISS). This meeting is expected to determine the extension of the station's operational life and define new stages of orbital cooperation. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

According to Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov, the current relationship between the two agencies remains at a positive level. Despite the political situation, manned space projects have been excluded from international sanctions lists, allowing dialogue to continue. This serves as a key factor in ensuring the continuity of scientific research in orbit.

Will the station's operations continue beyond 2028?

According to current agreements, the ISS is guaranteed to be operated until at least 2028. However, today's negotiations are considering the issue of further extending this period. As reported by the publication ixbt.com, the parties must reach a consensus on future plans, taking into account the technical condition and resources of the station.

At the same time, both sides have begun working on their own independent projects. In particular, the US and Russia are planning to build their own separate national orbital stations in the future. In this regard, there are many aspects to discuss concerning orbital inclination and technical solutions.

The importance of the negotiations is confirmed by another fact: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson visited the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the first time in recent years to participate in the launch process of an international crew (in the context of information related to Jared Isaacman mentioned in the source). This shows that cooperation in the space sector is important not only at a technical level but also at a diplomatic one.

The ISS project has served as humanity's largest laboratory in space for a quarter of a century. Experts and scientific circles in Uzbekistan also constantly monitor the results of experiments conducted on this station, as the research there directly impacts the development of global science. The results of today's meeting will undoubtedly determine the direction of space programs for the coming decade.