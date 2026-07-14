Trump's Surprise Move: US Takes Control of Hormuz and Imposes 20% Tariff

The flames of war in the Middle East have intensified. US President Donald Trump announced that the US will take full control of the Strait of Hormuz and impose a 20 percent tariff on all ships passing through it. In response, Iran is threatening to close the strait and attack US bases.

Zamin.uz provides the latest details on this global crisis and the military clashes surrounding Iran.

“The US will now be the guardian of the strait” — Trump's statement

On July 13, Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social social network with a statement that will have a serious impact on the world economy and logistics. According to him, the United States is taking control of one of the most important sea routes in the world.

“We are taking control of the Strait of Hormuz. The US will now be the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote.

Following this decision, the following restrictions and innovations are being introduced:

20 percent tariff: All civilian and commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz will pay a 20% duty in favor of the US for the cargo they carry.

Naval blockade: A strict naval blockade will be reinstated against Iranian ships and any foreign entities cooperating with official Tehran.

Trump Fox News confirmed this information in an interview with the TV channel, emphasizing that the US remains committed to decisive military operations because Iran violated previous agreements.

Powerful explosions in Iran: US conducts third airstrike

Although the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for peaceful ships that comply with international law, it has raised military pressure on Iran to the maximum level.

The US Air Force has carried out its third major airstrike on Iranian territory in a week. According to reports from Iran's Press TV state television, air defense systems were activated and powerful explosions occurred in the following areas:

Tehran (capital)

Sirik and Konarak

Chabahar and Jask

Bandar Abbas

What caused the attack? According to CENTCOM, the US anger was caused by an attack by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the Cyprus-flagged GFS Galaxy container ship. As a result of the Iranian attack, a major fire broke out on the ship, the engine room was destroyed, and one of the crew members went missing.

How did the peace agreement collapse?

The chronology of the breakdown of the short-term peace in the Middle East is as follows:

Peace Treaty

June 17, 2026

An official agreement was signed between the US and Iran to cease hostilities and lift the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Violation of the agreement

June 25, 2026

An Iranian kamikaze drone attacked a civilian tanker passing through the strait. In response, the US launched its first airstrikes on Iranian territory.

Trump's decisive decision

July 8, 2026

Speaking at the NATO summit, Donald Trump announced that the memorandum with Iran had been canceled and that oil sanctions against Tehran had been reinstated.

Secret talks

July 11, 2026

In closed-door negotiations, Iranian officials blamed the attacks on “rogue internal structures” and asked to continue the dialogue.

Taking control of the strait

July 13, 2026

Trump established US control over the strait and imposed a 20 percent duty. In parallel, the US carried out its third airstrike against Iran.

Iran's threat: “We will close the Strait of Hormuz!”

The Navy of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reacted sharply to these US actions. Tehran announced that it would completely stop (close) all ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until Washington's provocative actions in the region are stopped.

The Iranian side also revealed that it had launched strikes on the territory of countries hosting a number of US military bases in the Persian Gulf. This has increased the risk of a full-scale war in the region to an unprecedented level.