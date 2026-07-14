Trump's Surprise Move: US Takes Control of Hormuz and Imposes 20% Tariff

·48·World
Trump's Surprise Move: US Takes Control of Hormuz and Imposes 20% Tariff

The flames of war in the Middle East have intensified. US President Donald Trump announced that the US will take full control of the Strait of Hormuz and impose a 20 percent tariff on all ships passing through it. In response, Iran is threatening to close the strait and attack US bases.

Zamin.uz provides the latest details on this global crisis and the military clashes surrounding Iran.

“The US will now be the guardian of the strait” — Trump's statement

On July 13, Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social social network with a statement that will have a serious impact on the world economy and logistics. According to him, the United States is taking control of one of the most important sea routes in the world.

“We are taking control of the Strait of Hormuz. The US will now be the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote.

Following this decision, the following restrictions and innovations are being introduced:

  • 20 percent tariff: All civilian and commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz will pay a 20% duty in favor of the US for the cargo they carry.

  • Naval blockade: A strict naval blockade will be reinstated against Iranian ships and any foreign entities cooperating with official Tehran.

Trump Fox News confirmed this information in an interview with the TV channel, emphasizing that the US remains committed to decisive military operations because Iran violated previous agreements.

Powerful explosions in Iran: US conducts third airstrike

Although the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for peaceful ships that comply with international law, it has raised military pressure on Iran to the maximum level.

The US Air Force has carried out its third major airstrike on Iranian territory in a week. According to reports from Iran's Press TV state television, air defense systems were activated and powerful explosions occurred in the following areas:

  • Tehran (capital)

  • Sirik and Konarak

  • Chabahar and Jask

  • Bandar Abbas

What caused the attack? According to CENTCOM, the US anger was caused by an attack by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the Cyprus-flagged GFS Galaxy container ship. As a result of the Iranian attack, a major fire broke out on the ship, the engine room was destroyed, and one of the crew members went missing.

How did the peace agreement collapse?

The chronology of the breakdown of the short-term peace in the Middle East is as follows:

  • Peace Treaty

June 17, 2026

An official agreement was signed between the US and Iran to cease hostilities and lift the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

  • Violation of the agreement

June 25, 2026

An Iranian kamikaze drone attacked a civilian tanker passing through the strait. In response, the US launched its first airstrikes on Iranian territory.

  • Trump's decisive decision

July 8, 2026

Speaking at the NATO summit, Donald Trump announced that the memorandum with Iran had been canceled and that oil sanctions against Tehran had been reinstated.

  • Secret talks

July 11, 2026

In closed-door negotiations, Iranian officials blamed the attacks on “rogue internal structures” and asked to continue the dialogue.

  • Taking control of the strait

July 13, 2026

Trump established US control over the strait and imposed a 20 percent duty. In parallel, the US carried out its third airstrike against Iran.

Iran's threat: “We will close the Strait of Hormuz!”

The Navy of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reacted sharply to these US actions. Tehran announced that it would completely stop (close) all ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz until Washington's provocative actions in the region are stopped.

The Iranian side also revealed that it had launched strikes on the territory of countries hosting a number of US military bases in the Persian Gulf. This has increased the risk of a full-scale war in the region to an unprecedented level.

Donald TrumpIranUnited StatesStrait of HormuzFox News
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

USA in the Flames of War with Iran: Trump Issues Surprise Order, Drones Used for the First TimeUSA in the Flames of War with Iran: Trump Issues Surprise Order, Drones Used for the First TimeToday, 09:23Russian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin detained in MoscowRussian opposition politician Boris Nadezhdin detained in MoscowToday, 09:15Easier travel to Belarus: New 10-day ruleEasier travel to Belarus: New 10-day ruleToday, 08:49Vardavar — One of the most joyful and vibrant festivals in ArmeniaVardavar — One of the most joyful and vibrant festivals in ArmeniaToday, 03:126-year-old boy dedicates his weekends to cleaning mountains6-year-old boy dedicates his weekends to cleaning mountainsToday, 02:00Airport in Turkey Renovated for $120 Million for Trump's PlaneAirport in Turkey Renovated for $120 Million for Trump's PlaneToday, 01:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time