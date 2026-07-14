Cafe brawl claims the life of a 23-year-old man

·115·Society
Cafe brawl claims the life of a 23-year-old man

23-year-old Abdurasul Ahmadjonov worked as a waiter at a cafe in Fergana after his main job to earn extra income. On April 12 of this year, around 9:10 PM, a conflict broke out between him and customers at the cafe.

As a result of the brawl, Abdurasul sustained severe injuries and was immediately admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit. Despite the doctors' efforts, he later passed away.

The deceased's mother reached out to Kun.uz, expressing her dissatisfaction that only one person is being held accountable for the incident. According to her, her son was attacked not by one, but by several people who kicked him and left him in critical condition.

However, witnesses questioned regarding the incident have denied these claims. The investigation into the circumstances of the event is ongoing, and all details are expected to be legally assessed by law enforcement agencies.

Abdurasul AhmadjonovFerganaKun.uz
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Risk of a "credit pyramid" in Uzbekistan: Every second borrower has multiple loansRisk of a "credit pyramid" in Uzbekistan: Every second borrower has multiple loansToday, 12:16Citizen who 'rejuvenated' old trucks sentenced to 3 years in prisonCitizen who 'rejuvenated' old trucks sentenced to 3 years in prisonToday, 12:13Are additional breaks provided for those working in +43°C heat?Are additional breaks provided for those working in +43°C heat?Today, 12:10Fire breaks out in a multi-story building in AndijanFire breaks out in a multi-story building in AndijanToday, 11:56Land is getting cheaper, apartments are getting expensive: What is happening in Tashkent?Land is getting cheaper, apartments are getting expensive: What is happening in Tashkent?Today, 10:42$1000 at Chinni Bazaar: another case exposed$1000 at Chinni Bazaar: another case exposedToday, 09:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad