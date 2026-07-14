Cafe brawl claims the life of a 23-year-old man

23-year-old Abdurasul Ahmadjonov worked as a waiter at a cafe in Fergana after his main job to earn extra income. On April 12 of this year, around 9:10 PM, a conflict broke out between him and customers at the cafe.

As a result of the brawl, Abdurasul sustained severe injuries and was immediately admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit. Despite the doctors' efforts, he later passed away.

The deceased's mother reached out to Kun.uz, expressing her dissatisfaction that only one person is being held accountable for the incident. According to her, her son was attacked not by one, but by several people who kicked him and left him in critical condition.

However, witnesses questioned regarding the incident have denied these claims. The investigation into the circumstances of the event is ongoing, and all details are expected to be legally assessed by law enforcement agencies.