Alisher Odilov surprised everyone by visiting the stadium on his wedding day (video)

Alisher Odilov, the attacking midfielder for the Uzbekistan national team and Fergana's "Neftchi" club, has tied the knot. The club's press service announced that the footballer's wedding took place on July 11.

Among the videos circulating on social media, one of the most eye-catching moments was Alisher Odilov visiting the stadium on his wedding day. This gesture is being hailed by fans as a shining example of loyalty and love for football.

The shared videos show that the wedding ceremony was held in the spirit of national traditions, in a joyful and sincere atmosphere. The joy and happiness of the bride and groom are clearly visible on their faces.

Footage from the festive evening, attended by guests, loved ones, and friends, quickly went viral among internet users. In the comments, fans are sincerely congratulating Alisher Odilov on this new chapter in his life, wishing the young couple happiness, a strong marriage, and a prosperous life.

As a reminder, on July 10, two other Uzbekistan national team players — Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Akmal Mozgovoy — also held their weddings and started families.