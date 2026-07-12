Xurshid Rasulov's long-awaited track "Esingdamu" has been premiered (video)

Singer Xurshid Rasulov's new song "Esingdamu," which fans have been eagerly awaiting, along with its music video, premiered today, July 12, at 18:00 on the artist's official YouTube channel.

The singer had previously announced the new creative work through his social media pages. The short video clips released before the premiere sparked great interest among listeners, further increasing anticipation for the full version of the song.

Following the premiere, "Esingdamu" managed to accumulate a large number of views in a short time. Fans have warmly welcomed the new track and music video, actively sharing their impressions on social media.

In the comments, many listeners are congratulating Xurshid Rasulov on his latest creative work. Most fans are also noting that this track is likely to become one of the singer's most successful works.