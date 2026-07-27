New Sakhalin tracking station ready for Vostochny Cosmodrome

·35·Technology
New Sakhalin tracking station ready for Vostochny Cosmodrome

Russian Space Systems holding, part of the state corporation Roscosmos, has successfully completed testing of the Sakhalin downrange tracking station designed to monitor rocket launches from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This modern facility is specially equipped to control spacecraft, receive telemetry data, and fully monitor space flights, according to Ixbt.com. reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the new complex includes high-precision antenna systems and a ground-based satellite communication station. Specialists plan to further expand this infrastructure in the future, which will significantly increase the capabilities of the space network.

Infrastructure expansion plans

In the future, to further enhance the capabilities of the Sakhalin station, the installation of additional equipment and stations is planned. In particular, it is planned to house a complex for receiving data from Earth remote sensing satellites, command-tracking stations, and KOSPAS-SARSAT equipment, which is an international search and rescue system.

All of these systems will subsequently ensure the safety of space flights and enable rapid response in emergency situations. Each new module will be integrated into a single technological network, guaranteeing the continuity of the cosmodrome's operations.

Tests in extreme conditions

During testing conducted by specialists, the entire complex of technological modules and antennas fully demonstrated its resistance to extremely severe climatic and environmental conditions. The equipment maintained its stable operation despite the influence of the following factors:

  • Constant exposure to salty sea fog
  • Strong and gusty winds
  • Seismic loads and vibrations
The positive results obtained provide confidence in the uninterrupted operation of this tracking station even in complex geographical and weather conditions. Experts note that the launch of such high-tech facilities for the Vostochny Cosmodrome is an important step in implementing future space programs.

SpaceRoscosmosVostochnySakhalinTechnology
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