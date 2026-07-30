Jackie Chan and Van Damme Expected to Participate in "Formula 1" Powerboat Race on Issyk-Kul

·72·Culture
Jackie Chan and Van Damme Expected to Participate in "Formula 1" Powerboat Race on Issyk-Kul

Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme may attend the "Formula 1" powerboat races on Issyk-Kul as guests. This was announced by Aybek Abylqosimov, President of the Motorboat Federation of Kyrgyzstan, during a press conference.

According to him, the federation is working on inviting internationally renowned stars to the competition. Invitations have been sent to Jackie Chan in China several times. However, due to the actor's busy work schedule, his arrival has not yet been confirmed.

Abylqosimov stated that negotiations are also underway with Jean-Claude Van Damme. According to him, if the actor agrees, a plane is ready in Madrid to bring him to Kyrgyzstan.

In response to a question about the visit of Cristiano Ronaldo, the head of the federation said there are plans to invite the footballer to one of the subsequent stages of the competition.

Jackie ChanJean-Claude Van DammeIssyk-KulKyrgyzstanCristiano Ronaldo
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