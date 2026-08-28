Historic Sensation: Uzbekistan Becomes World Champion in Rowing!

A new chapter in the history of Uzbek sports has been written at the World Rowing Championships held in Amsterdam, Netherlands. In the final races on August 27, our compatriots achieved an unprecedented result, climbing to the top step of the podium.

According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Uzbekistan, this success marks the first time in the history of Uzbek rowing that a gold medal has been won at the senior world championships, first gold medal recorded in golden letters.

The unrivaled skill of the Nurmatov and Safaraliyev duo

Our athletes, participating in the lightweight double sculls (LM2x) event, outperformed the world's strongest rivals:

Golden finish: The pair of Shahzod Nurmatov and Sobir Safaraliyev covered the distance with high speed and perfect synchronization, securing the main prize of the world championship — the gold medal;

Podium lineup: In a fiercely contested final, the silver medal went to representatives of Germany, while the bronze medal was claimed by the USA national team.

A giant step on the road to the Olympics

Uzbek rowers outperforming representatives of the world's leading nations to triumph at the global championship proves that this sport has reached a new level of quality in our country.

This historic victory not only demonstrated the skill of our athletes but also significantly boosted the prestige of our national team ahead of upcoming major international competitions and the Olympic Games.