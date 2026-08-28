Lava introduces the Bold N4 Lite smartphone for just $85

The market for affordable gadgets designed for simple daily tasks has been enriched with another budget-friendly device. According to ixbt.com, Lava has unveiled the new Bold N4 Lite smartphone, aiming to provide users with a convenient and reliable communication tool. This device is intended for buyers who prefer making calls, messaging, and using basic applications, attracting attention with its price and durability. This is reported by news beradi.

Official sales of the new smartphone are scheduled to begin on September 3rd of this year. Its starting price is just $85 USD. This makes it an attractive choice for those who want a modern communication device but do not wish to spend a large sum.

Technical capabilities and performance

The device is equipped with a 6.56-inch LCD display with a resolution of 960×540 pixels. At the heart of the smartphone is an octa-core Unisoc 9863A processor, manufactured using a 28nm process. This hardware provides sufficiently stable performance for daily tasks.

The RAM capacity is 3 GB, but with modern virtual expansion technology, this can be increased up to 6 GB. Additionally, 32 GB of internal storage is provided for user files and applications. If this capacity is insufficient, it can be further expanded using a microSD memory card.

Camera, autonomy, and protection

Regarding photography, the smartphone is equipped with an 8 MP main camera and a 5 MP front camera, which serve for simple daily snapshots and video calls. One of the device's strongest features is its high-capacity battery, with a capacity of 5000 mAh. However, to keep the price low, charging power is limited to 10 W.

The software chosen is the efficient and optimized Android 16 Go Edition. For security, a fingerprint scanner is integrated into the side of the case. Also, a rare feature for a budget-category device is the case's protection according to the military MIL-STD-810H standard, providing users with extra confidence.