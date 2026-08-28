Sensational move from Real: The Royal Club signs a deal with Formula 1!

·20·Sport
Sensational move from Real: The Royal Club signs a deal with Formula 1!

Considered the world's most prestigious football club, Real Madridhas established a strategic partnership with the pinnacle of motorsport — Formula 1. As reported by the influential Spanish publication Marca, the 'Royal Club' has officially of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. attained the status of lead partner

This historic race will take place from September 11–13 on the new, state-of-the-art Madrid circuit specially constructed near the Spanish capital.

Real's modern infrastructure and legends to be mobilized

The agreement includes not only advertising and brand cooperation but also extensive logistical and organizational integration:

  • Use of infrastructure: During race week, the Real Madrid sports complex and parts of the club's infrastructure will be fully mobilized to increase the organizational and production capacity of the new circuit;

  • Club stars and legends in the spotlight: Organizers are planning the participation of Real's world-famous legends, veterans, and current star players in official events and shows during the Grand Prix. This is expected to become a major sporting celebration for both racing fans and football enthusiasts.

Has the Madrid derby moved to the Formula 1 track?

The Spanish Grand Prix is becoming a unique global sports platform that unites Madrid's two main football brands on one stage:

  • Atletico is also in the project: As a reminder, in November 2025, another capital giant, Atletico Madrid, also became an official partner of this Grand Prix;

  • Madrid — the world's sports hub: The collaboration of the city's two top clubs with the racing competition will further elevate Madrid's prestige on the global tourism and international sports scene.

Real MadridFormula 1Spanish Grand PrixFootballMotorsport
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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