One of the most intriguing and uncompromising clashes of the Premier League Matchday 2 will take place in London. The reigning champions Manchester Citywill be guests of a tough opponent, Crystal Palace.

This match is of particular importance to football fans in Uzbekistan. The reason is that in the predicted lineups published by reputable sports outlets, Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov is included in the starting XI for the 'Cityzens'.

Crystal Palace – Manchester City : Predicted Lineups

The head coaches of both clubs are preparing to field their strongest resources for this crucial encounter.

Manchester City's expected lineup:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma;

Defenders: Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Nico O'Reilly;

Midfield and wings: Felipe Anderson, Marc Guehi, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo;

Forward: Erling Haaland.

Crystal Palace's expected lineup:

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson;

Defenders: Takehiro Tomiyasu, Chris Richards, Kanvot, Daniel Munoz, Tyrick Mitchell;

Midfielders: Adam Wharton, Daichi Kamada, Dwight McNeil, Yeremy Pino;

Forward: Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Match intrigue: The Khusanov-Dias pairing and the Haaland factor

The emergence of the tandem of Abdukodir Khusanov and experienced Portuguese defender Ruben Dias in the heart of the 'Cityzens' defense is expected to take their defensive solidity to a new level. At the same time, the revamped midfield and the goal-scoring prowess of Erling Haaland at the center of the attack will become the team's primary weapon.

In turn, Crystal Palace is also determined to take points from the giants on their home turf, led by key players like Tomiyasu, Kamada, and Mateta.