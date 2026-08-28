Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"

The fountain opened in the New Tashkent area on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan has entered the Guinness Book of Records as the world's tallest musical fountain. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced this during his speech at the Independence Day celebrations.

The head of state emphasized that the inclusion of this fountain, commissioned before the participants of the holiday event, brings a special uplifting spirit to the celebration.

“In this unique place where centuries-old dreams are coming true, we will witness many more joyful and historical events together with our entire people,” said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The President noted that in New Tashkent, which is envisioned to become a center of science, education, and culture in the future, the new buildings of the New Uzbekistan University, the Nizami Tashkent State Pedagogical University, and the National Library of Uzbekistan were recently commissioned.