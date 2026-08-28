After the humiliating 0:4 defeat: Salah reveals the whole truth

Europa League In the second leg of the play-off round, the Turkish club Trabzonspor lost 0:4 at home to the Hungarian team Ferencváros. Having left the competition on aggregate (the Turks also lost the first leg 0:1), Trabzonspor will now continue its journey in the Conference Leaguegroup stage.

At a time of heavy defeat and fan disappointment, team leader Mohamed Salah issued an official statement, declaring his full commitment to the team and the club's project.

“I have learned to turn failures into trophies”

The Egyptian star emphasized that he has gone through many trials during his football career and that this defeat will not distract him from his goals:

Defeats are a source of motivation: “Nothing in my career has come easily. Failed nights and disappointments are an integral part of football. I have learned to turn such situations into new strength, motivation, and future trophies,” said Salah;

Belief in the Trabzonspor project: “Trabzonspor is my team, and I am part of this club's project with all my heart. Yesterday's reality will never change that opinion;

Belief in success: I know very well that the fans and the management have high expectations of us. I sincerely believe that all our plans will come to fruition and that we will achieve great victories. My words, ‘I came here to win,’ are not just empty words to me.”

Trabzonspor's new path in European competition: Conference League

Despite the unexpected failure in theEuropa League, the European season for the Turkish club is not over: