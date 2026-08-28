Behruz Karimov is ready to conquer the UECL: Lugano's opponents revealed!
UEFA Conference LeagueThe official draw for the 2026/2027 league phase of the has concluded. According to the updated format, each team participating in the competition's league phase will play a total of 6 matches (3 at home, 3 away).
The Swiss club Lugano , where Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov plays, has also learned the names of its 6 opponents in the European arena.
Who will Lugano face?
Behruz Karimov's team will test their strength against representatives from various continental championships during the league phase:
Crvena Zvezda (Serbia): Belgrade's famous and experienced European cup fighter;
Copenhagen (Denmark): One of the leading Scandinavian giants;
Getafe (Spain): A tactically and defensively solid representative of La Liga;
Sint-Truiden (Belgium): A fast and strong team from the Belgian championship;
Jablonec (Czech Republic): One of the stable clubs in Czech football;
Kauno Zalgiris (Lithuania): A competitive Baltic team.
For the Uzbek defender, the matches against Spain's Getafe and Denmark's Copenhagen will be a great opportunity to showcase his skills on the European stage.
Final destination: Istanbul
According to UEFA, the decisive final match of the 2026/2027 Conference League season on June 2 will take place in the magnificent city of Istanbul , Turkey.
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