Chicken has become the most consumed meat in the world

·37·World
Chicken has become the most consumed meat in the world

Chicken has become the most popular type of meat in the world. The increase in demand over the last decades has also led to a sharp rise in production volumes. This was reported by the Financial Times.

According to the publication, the volume of chicken production globally has increased significantly between 2006 and 2023. While there were approximately 48.3 billion chickens in the world in 2006, this figure reached 76.2 billion by 2023.

Demand for chicken is particularly high in the Asia-Pacific region, the Americas, and Europe. The relative affordability of chicken, its fast growth cycle, and its versatility in various dishes contribute to its popularity. According to FAO data, chicken is the most important poultry species in the world, accounting for the majority of poultry meat production.

Another advantage of chicken is the ability to direct its various parts to specific markets. For example, chicken feet, which are not very popular among consumers in Western countries, are among the high-demand products in China.

Experts believe that population growth, rising purchasing power, and urbanization are likely to continue increasing the demand for poultry products in the future. The FAO also emphasizes that population growth, rising incomes, and urbanization are driving the development of the poultry industry.

ChickenPoultryGlobal FoodMeat IndustryFAO
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