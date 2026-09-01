6-year-old girl found alive under rubble in Nepal after 3 days

In Nepal's Rasuwa district, a 6-year-old girl was rescued alive from mud and debris nearly three days after devastating floods, NDTV reported.

The incident occurred in the village of Timure. Following the overflowing of the Bhote Koshi River, the area was submerged in water, mud, and various debris. During rescue operations, security forces heard the child's voice under the rubble. They immediately began digging and pulled the girl out alive.

She initially received medical assistance at a health post in Timure. Later, due to her condition, she was transported to Kathmandu for specialized hospital treatment.

The girl's rescue is a rare moment of hope in the search efforts following the catastrophic floods. Glacial lake outbursts and landslides have caused widespread destruction across the region. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.