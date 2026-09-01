6-year-old girl found alive under rubble in Nepal after 3 days

·33·World
6-year-old girl found alive under rubble in Nepal after 3 days

In Nepal's Rasuwa district, a 6-year-old girl was rescued alive from mud and debris nearly three days after devastating floods, NDTV reported.

The incident occurred in the village of Timure. Following the overflowing of the Bhote Koshi River, the area was submerged in water, mud, and various debris. During rescue operations, security forces heard the child's voice under the rubble. They immediately began digging and pulled the girl out alive.

She initially received medical assistance at a health post in Timure. Later, due to her condition, she was transported to Kathmandu for specialized hospital treatment.

The girl's rescue is a rare moment of hope in the search efforts following the catastrophic floods. Glacial lake outbursts and landslides have caused widespread destruction across the region. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

NepalRescueFloodDisasterChild
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Drunk man steals plane in Hungary and flies toward nuclear power plantDrunk man steals plane in Hungary and flies toward nuclear power plantToday, 09:40Religious Leader Having His Feet Kissed: Video Causes Stir in India (Video)Religious Leader Having His Feet Kissed: Video Causes Stir in India (Video)Today, 07:46Pezeshkian gave 100 euros each to Kyrgyz youth: the reason is known (video)Pezeshkian gave 100 euros each to Kyrgyz youth: the reason is known (video)Today, 07:3070-million-year-old shark world discovered beneath Egyptian desert70-million-year-old shark world discovered beneath Egyptian desertYesterday, 23:56Scientists Uncover the Secret of the Narwhal's 3-Meter 'Tusk'Scientists Uncover the Secret of the Narwhal's 3-Meter 'Tusk'Yesterday, 23:49Will AI soon decode what whales are saying?Will AI soon decode what whales are saying?Yesterday, 23:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution
Giant Boa Climbed an Electric Pole and Died From Electrocution