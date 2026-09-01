Saida Mirziyoyeva congratulates our people on Independence Day!

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan Saida Mirziyoyeva warmly congratulated our compatriots on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of state independence.

In her congratulatory message, the Head of the Presidential Administration emphasized that the upcoming decade has been declared the "Era of National Progress" by the Head of State Shavkat Mirziyoyev, noting that immense national programs and strategic goals lie ahead in this new stage of the country's development.

Main priorities of the "Era of National Progress"

Saida Mirziyoyeva drew special attention to the most important tasks to be addressed in the life of the state and society in the coming period:

Human capital and knowledge: Transforming knowledge, skills, and innovative ideas into practical capital, and modernizing the education system;

Health and longevity: Strengthening public health and ensuring a long and prosperous life for citizens through quality medical services;

High-tech economy: Digitalizing the economy, developing high-tech sectors, and expanding innovative production;

Ecology and water security: Protecting the environment and introducing mechanisms for the rational and comprehensive conservation of water resources;

Rule of law and makhalla: Fully guaranteeing the rule of law in society, strengthening the principles of justice, and raising the authority of the makhalla institution;

International prestige: Further elevating the reputation and geopolitical standing of New Uzbekistan on the global stage.

At the end of the congratulation, Saida Mirziyoyeva expressed sincere wishes to our compatriots and concluded her address with the words: "Happy holiday to you, my dear Uzbekistan!".