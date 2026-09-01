Criminal case initiated over the beating of a man with disabilities in Chiroqchi

Videos circulated on social media showing a man with disabilities being beaten by a group of individuals in the Chiroqchi district of Kashkadarya region.

In response to the incident, the Internal Affairs Directorate of Kashkadarya Region issued a statement announcing that the event has been fully investigated. During the check, all individuals involved in the incident were identified.

According to the report, the Investigative Department of the Chiroqchi District Internal Affairs Department has initiated a criminal case under Article 277, Part 3, Paragraph "g" of the Criminal Code regarding this incident. Preliminary investigative actions are currently underway.

Following the investigation, a legal assessment will be given to the actions of the participants. It was stated that measures prescribed by law will be taken against the offenders.