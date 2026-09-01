Enzo Fernández sends an emotional farewell to Lionel Messi

·36·Sport
Enzo Fernández sends an emotional farewell to Lionel Messi

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández shared deep and touching memories following his idol Lionel Messi's retirement from the Argentina national team. According to Goal.com, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to leave the international stage at 39, a move that has sent shockwaves through the football world. This is reported by Goal.com .

The legendary forward concluded his brilliant career with the Argentina national team after the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. Leaving as the country's all-time leading appearance maker and goalscorer, it is said that Lionel Messi's decision was also influenced by the tragic passing of his father, Jorge, in August.

Following this, 25-year-old Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández paid tribute to the national team captain on his Instagram page. He recalled the long journey from being a simple fan in his childhood to winning the World Cup title alongside Messi.

Childhood dreams and unforgettable moments

Fernández did not hide his deep sadness over Messi's short-lived retirement in 2016 during his teenage years. The young footballer recalled constantly calculating the age gap between himself and his idol.

“I was just a kid and I would calculate the difference between your age and mine: I wondered if I would ever be able to play with you one day”, wrote Fernández in his message. He emphasized that this dream came true in Qatar, where they not only played together but also became world champions.

The captain's human qualities

The Argentine midfielder highlighted not only the sporting achievements but also Messi's human qualities. According to him, the star player welcomed the young newcomer to the national team very warmly, always supporting him with advice and sincere treatment.

“You always gave me a kind word, advice, or a hug. I will never forget that”, concluded Enzo Fernández.

Enzo FernándezLionel MessiArgentinaChelseaWorld Cup
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Jose Mourinho praises Lionel Messi's international careerJose Mourinho praises Lionel Messi's international careerToday, 11:19Lionel Messi retires from international footballLionel Messi retires from international footballToday, 09:33Lionel Messi retires from Argentina national teamLionel Messi retires from Argentina national teamToday, 09:15Khamzat Chimaev returns to the octagon — he has challenged 4 starsKhamzat Chimaev returns to the octagon — he has challenged 4 starsToday, 08:052.4 million likes in one hour: Messi's farewell post shakes the internet!2.4 million likes in one hour: Messi's farewell post shakes the internet!Today, 08:03Is Enzo Fernández moving to Manchester City? Alonso makes a major statementIs Enzo Fernández moving to Manchester City? Alonso makes a major statementToday, 08:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)