Enzo Fernández sends an emotional farewell to Lionel Messi

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández shared deep and touching memories following his idol Lionel Messi's retirement from the Argentina national team. According to Goal.com, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner decided to leave the international stage at 39, a move that has sent shockwaves through the football world. This is reported by Goal.com .

The legendary forward concluded his brilliant career with the Argentina national team after the 2026 World Cup final against Spain. Leaving as the country's all-time leading appearance maker and goalscorer, it is said that Lionel Messi's decision was also influenced by the tragic passing of his father, Jorge, in August.

Following this, 25-year-old Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández paid tribute to the national team captain on his Instagram page. He recalled the long journey from being a simple fan in his childhood to winning the World Cup title alongside Messi.

Childhood dreams and unforgettable moments

Fernández did not hide his deep sadness over Messi's short-lived retirement in 2016 during his teenage years. The young footballer recalled constantly calculating the age gap between himself and his idol.

“I was just a kid and I would calculate the difference between your age and mine: I wondered if I would ever be able to play with you one day”, wrote Fernández in his message. He emphasized that this dream came true in Qatar, where they not only played together but also became world champions.

The captain's human qualities

The Argentine midfielder highlighted not only the sporting achievements but also Messi's human qualities. According to him, the star player welcomed the young newcomer to the national team very warmly, always supporting him with advice and sincere treatment.

“You always gave me a kind word, advice, or a hug. I will never forget that”, concluded Enzo Fernández.