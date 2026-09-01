Lionel Messi retires from international football

Argentina national team captain and legendary football icon Lionel Messi has officially ended his international career at the age of 39. According to Goal.com, this decision was made following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final, marking the end of an entire era in the country's sporting history. This is reported by Goal.com.

The forward announced his decision via his Instagram page on Monday. Sharing a photo of a handwritten note in Spanish, he declared the end of his rich and glorious history with the national team, which spanned two decades. Although expected by the global football community, the decision sparked immense emotion.

Legendary career statistics and records

Lionel Messi leaves the international stage having set the primary records for his country. He made 207 appearances for the Argentina national team, scoring 125 goals. These figures make him the highest-scoring player in South American football history.

During his international career spanning three decades, the forward participated in six World Cups. Most importantly, he led Argentina to their third world title in 2022 in Qatar, ending a 36-year drought. He also lifted the Copa América trophy in 2021 and 2024.

Antonela Roccuzzo's emotional tribute

The renowned player's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, posted a touching message on social media dedicated to his international career. She highly praised Messi's arduous journey and his determination.

"I have seen you keep trying even when things didn't go well," wrote Antonela Roccuzzo. "I was lucky enough to see your dreams come true after many years and witness the happiest days of our lives. You deserved this story and even more. We love you infinitely."

The end of Messi's international career marks a major turning point not only for Argentina but for world football as a whole. His legacy and achievements will undoubtedly serve as an example for future generations.