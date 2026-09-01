Jose Mourinho praises Lionel Messi's international career

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Jose Mourinho praises Lionel Messi's international career

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi has officially announced his retirement from international football, sending shockwaves through the sporting world. The 39-year-old forward confirmed the end of his historic era with the national team via his social media page. While unexpected for millions of fans, the decision was accepted as a natural step, as every great chapter must eventually come to an end. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, renowned coach Jose Mourinho expressed his sincere reaction to the Argentine football legend's decision, leaving a special comment. The Portuguese tactician, who competed against Lionel Messi many times throughout his career, highly praised the player's rich legacy. He shared his warm words for the player on his social media page.

Historic legacy and Mourinho's recognition

Jose Mourinho, who engaged in numerous tactical battles against Lionel Messi while managing clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid, specifically acknowledged the veteran forward's achievements. In his Instagram comment, Mourinho wrote: "Congratulations on an amazing and unforgettable international career. The upcoming Copa América and the next World Cup will not be the same."

Indeed, the 2022 World Cup winner became the national team's record holder, scoring 125 goals in 207 appearances for Argentina. This long and glorious period, which began in 2005, left an indelible mark on the history of world football. The forward emphasized that the decision to leave the national team was very difficult, but that the time had come to make way for the youth.

New generation and club future

In his farewell statement, Lionel Messi emphasized that time flies and everything has its time. "I wanted to play for the national team, I still love it, and it is an honor for me. I gave everything I had; I have nothing left to give. Moreover, there are very talented young players coming up behind me, and they deserve their chance," the forward wrote in his statement.

Now, the experienced player will focus his attention on his career at the US club Inter Miami. Having a contract with the MLS representative until the end of 2028, the player will continue his brilliant performances in North America. Thus, the Argentina national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, is entering a new phase without its legendary captain and continues to prepare for future major tournaments.

Lionel MessiJose MourinhoInter MiamiArgentinaFootball
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