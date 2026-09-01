Important greetings from Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin: What did world leaders write to Shavkat Mirziyoyev?

·17·Uzbekistan
Important greetings from Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin: What did world leaders write to Shavkat Mirziyoyev?

On the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's state independence, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is receiving sincere congratulatory letters from heads of the world's largest states and governments, international organizations, and prominent public figures.

In their greetings, leaders of global politics highly praised the targeted reforms being implemented in Uzbekistan in recent years, the country's growing influence on the international stage, and its strategic partnership relations.

Donald Trump: "Our strategic partnership is consistently expanding"

In an official greeting sent on behalf of the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the development of relations between the two countries:

  • High praise for reforms: "As Uzbekistan implements important and targeted reforms, our strategic partnership is consistently expanding and developing";

  • Security and investments: "Over the past year, we have accomplished significant work toward ensuring border security, increasing bilateral trade and investments, strengthening ties in the energy sector, and expanding regional connectivity";

  • Future prospects: The White House leader expressed hope for further strengthening friendly relations by exploring new areas of cooperation.

Xi Jinping: "A comprehensive strategic partner in any circumstances"

President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping acknowledged Uzbekistan's immense achievements on its path of development:

  • Results of the last decade: "Over the past 35 years, and especially in the last decade, under your leadership, Uzbekistan has achieved significant success in its development. As a friendly neighbor and a strategic partner in any circumstances, China is sincerely pleased with this";

  • Community of common destiny: "We have set new plans for developing relations between us. I am ready to work together to promote the building of a China-Uzbekistan community of common destiny for the well-being of the peoples of both countries."

Vladimir Putin: "Uzbekistan holds high prestige on the world stage"

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin emphasized the allied relations between our countries:

  • International prestige and stability: "Your country is confidently following the path of economic and social development and rightfully holds high prestige on the world stage";

  • Productive partnership: "A productive partnership has been established between Moscow and Tashkent in all key areas, along with effective cooperation on international issues. We will further expand our partnership in the interest of regional security and our friendly peoples."

Foreign leaders who sent greetings to the people of Uzbekistan:

  • Central Asia and brotherly states: President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan;

  • Europe and Middle Eastern states: French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, European Council President António Costa, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other statesmen.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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