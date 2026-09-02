A $31.2 thousand visa fraud exposed in Tashkent

·37·Society
A $31.2 thousand visa fraud exposed in Tashkent

A criminal group that gained the trust of foreign citizens and promised to illegally arrange entry visas to Uzbekistan has been exposed in Tashkent. During a multi-stage operational event conducted by officers of the State Security Service and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor's Office, two individuals attempting to seize 31,200 US dollars were detained with physical evidence.

Below, we take a detailed look at the exposure of this "chain" trying to make easy money off foreigners and the details of this operational activity.

1. "Visas through acquaintances": A $31,200 deal for 3 foreigners

It turned out that a Tashkent resident born in 1985 told three foreign nationals that he had high-ranking acquaintances and promised to process the visas necessary for their entry into the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

However, this "service" did not come free: demanding a large amount of money for each document from the foreigners, he set the total sum at 31,200 US dollars.

Yet his plans were short-lived. The suspect, under the surveillance of special services, was caught red-handed with physical evidence while receiving the agreed-upon funds.

2. The chained trap: A $27,000 cut and the exposure of the second accomplice

During the initial questioning conducted by operational officers, it became clear that this crime was not the initiative of just one person, but a mutually agreed systematic scheme.

According to the testimony of the detained suspect born in 1985:

  • He was supposed to keep 4,200 dollars out of the total 31,200 dollars as his mediation fee;

  • The remaining main portion — 27,000 US dollars — was to be delivered to a second individual, born in 1960 and living in Tashkent.

Law enforcement officers immediately continued the operational event, carrying out a controlled special delivery operation. As a result, the citizen born in 1960 was also detained by SSS and Department officers precisely while receiving his "share" of 27 thousand dollars.

3. Criminal case initiated: Liability before the law

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated against these two individuals under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (showing signs of fraud and instigation to bribery).

Investigative actions are being conducted by responsible agencies in the following directions:

  1. Identifying the circle of other individuals and fake "acquaintances" connected to the criminals;

  2. Checking whether money had previously been extorted from other foreign citizens through this scheme;

  3. Eliminating other potential channels that sought to lay the groundwork for the illegal entry of foreigners into the country.

The fight against such actions that threaten national security and the inviolability of borders will continue resolutely.

4. Official visas and electronic systems: Why is it dangerous to trust "intermediaries"?

In recent years, the processes of issuing visas and registering foreign citizens in Uzbekistan have been maximally simplified and digitalized. A visa-free regime for citizens of many countries and the "E-visa" (electronic visa) portal, which processes documents within a few days, are in operation.

Nevertheless, attempting to use the services of various dubious individuals and informal "helpers" can lead not only to major financial losses, but also to deportation and a long-term ban on entering the country for violating Uzbek legislation.

Conclusion and public reaction

The prompt exposure of the $31.2 thousand visa fraud became a clear example that strict control has been established in the country against illegal migration and corruption schemes.

In your opinion, what punitive measures should be applied to individuals who attempted to scam foreigners out of such a large sum? What other measures should be strengthened to prevent fraud in the country's entry visa processing system? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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