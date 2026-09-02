TCL sues Samsung over fake Mini LED TVs

·20·Technology
TCL sues Samsung over fake Mini LED TVs

A legal conflict has emerged between major technology companies holding leading positions in the global market. According to ixbt.com, TCL has filed an official lawsuit against Samsung Electronics in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. According to the filing, the South Korean tech giant is accused of misleading customers by marketing its 2026 M-series TVs as premium Mini LED devices, despite them lacking the actual technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

TCL claims that Samsung took a cheaper, standard LED display base model and brought it to market as a new-generation Mini LED device. This situation not only misleads consumers but also undermines fair competition in the market. The lawsuit states that Samsung launched its cheaper M-series TVs in March of this year, with prices even lower than TCL's most affordable genuine Mini LED TVs.

Competition and market share struggle

The conflict appears to be driven by the companies' sales performance in the U.S. market. According to court documents, TCL managed to surpass Samsung in Mini LED TV sales in the U.S. between 2023 and 2025. This occurred because Samsung failed to deliver quality Mini LED products at competitive prices during that period.

TCL lawyers and representatives believe that Samsung used the consumer demand for high-quality images and Mini LED technology to close this gap. As a result, the falsely labeled products have caused serious damage to TCL's sales, reputation, and technological achievements. TCL representative R. K. Harlan called this a deliberate attempt to mislead consumers.

Official positions of the parties

Currently, both sides are firmly asserting their positions in the dispute. Samsung Electronics stated in a press release that it will vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit. The company emphasized its full confidence in the quality of its products and the accuracy of their specifications.

Nevertheless, TCL's official demands include seeking a court order to limit or completely ban Samsung's use of this technology, as well as claiming an unspecified amount of compensation for damages. This trial could become an important precedent for protecting consumer rights and ensuring the accuracy of technological terminology in the TV market.

SamsungTCLMini LEDTelevisionLawsuit
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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