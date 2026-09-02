Xiaomi 18 Fold Flagship: Key Advantages of the New Foldable Phone

·0·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Fold Flagship: Key Advantages of the New Foldable Phone

Xiaomi founder Lei Jun has revealed the key features of the upcoming Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable phone. According to IXBT.com, the new generation device is attracting user attention with its unique screen aspect ratio and powerful technical specifications. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The flagship, officially scheduled for launch on September 7, will feature a horizontally oriented camera module and a vibrant color palette. According to Lei Jun, the device's main highlight is the 2:1 aspect ratio of both the external and internal screens.

Convenience and Ergonomics

This format significantly simplifies daily usage scenarios. Specifically, when reading books, the image resembles a real book page, and when watching movies, there are no large black bars on the internal screen. Furthermore, documents adapt to the screen capacity, eliminating the need for constant zooming.

The device's technical parameters are also noteworthy. The Xiaomi 18 Fold is equipped with a 5.38-inch external display and a 7.58-inch foldable internal screen. Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing believes the company has managed to resolve the traditional compromise between compactness and large-screen convenience that has long been a challenge for foldable phones.

Performance and New Processor

The innovative gadget is expected to be the first device to run on the company's custom Xring O3 platform. In GeekBench 6 tests, this processor achieved 15,221 points in the multi-core test, outperforming the previous generation by a full 60 percent.

The new chipset provides not only high power but also superior energy efficiency. Under low and medium loads, the processor reduces energy consumption by 25 percent compared to the previous generation when performing daily tasks.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 FoldSmartphonesLei JunTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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