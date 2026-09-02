Xiaomi releases Smart Switch 2 compatible with old wiring

Xiaomi has officially introduced the Smart Switch 2, a next-generation device designed to control home lighting systems. According to ixbt.com, this new product is notable for its ability to be successfully installed not only in modern three-wire electrical systems but also in two-wire networks found in older homes. This is reported by news source.

Currently, using such technology in apartments with old electrical wiring often posed challenges. The Smart Switch 2, however, independently detects the connection type and automatically selects the appropriate operating mode. As a result, the user does not need to change settings manually, which significantly simplifies the installation process.

Technical specifications and safety

The device is produced in one, two, or three-button versions to meet consumer needs. The front panel is made of acrylic glass and is available in white and gray. The housing uses V-0 grade fire-resistant polycarbonate, ensuring fire safety.

Engineers have also paid special attention to the button construction. Short-travel buttons with silicone elements operate quieter than usual, and each button has an individual status indicator underneath. The built-in relay is designed for up to one million switching cycles, ensuring high durability.

Smart features and control

The device circuitry is specifically optimized for low-power LED bulbs, helping to prevent flickering. Additionally, an overheat protection system automatically cuts off power when temperatures rise.

The Smart Switch 2 model supports Xiaomi Mesh 2.0 technology, remote software updates, and control via the Mi Home app or the Xiao Ai voice assistant. Buttons can be programmed for single press, double press, and long press actions. If necessary, they can be switched to a fully wireless mode, allowing them to be used to trigger smart home scenarios instead of just turning lights on.