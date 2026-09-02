President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Commemorates the Memory of Islam Karimov (photo)

·45·Uzbekistan
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Commemorates the Memory of Islam Karimov (photo)

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Islam Karimov Scientific and Educational Memorial Complex on September 2, the Day of Remembrance of the First President. The Head of State laid a wreath at the monument of the leader who laid the foundation of our independent statehood, paying deep tribute to the spirit of the late First President. During the ceremony, verses from the Quran were recited, and the importance of independence, national identity, and crucial spiritual values regarding cherishing the heritage of ancestors were recalled.

Below, we discuss in detail the specifics of this high-level ceremony in the capital, the assessment given by the Head of State to Islam Karimov's legacy, and commemorative events held in the regions.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Commemorates the Memory of Islam Karimov (photo)

1. Ceremony at Oqsaroy: Wreath-laying and Recitation of the Quran

The Islam Karimov Scientific and Educational Memorial Complex (Oqsaroy) in the center of the capital brings together state and public figures, intellectuals, and the general public every year on September 2.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the complex and solemnly laid a wreath at the monument of the First President. Afterwards, verses from the Quran were recited and prayers were offered for the repose of the late Head of State.

During the ceremony, the courage and dedicated labor of Islam Karimov in proclaiming the country's independence, strengthening the national army and borders, and ensuring peace and stability in the country during a difficult transition period were specially acknowledged.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Commemorates the Memory of Islam Karimov (photo)President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Commemorates the Memory of Islam Karimov (photo)

2. "Independence Returned Us to Ourselves": An Important Quote from the Head of State

In the information published by the Presidential Press Service, special emphasis was placed on the invaluable services of the First President in restoring national statehood.

It was noted that Uzbekistan's rise as a sovereign state without losing its path during a complex geopolitical and social era is directly linked to the name of Islam Karimov:

"Islam Karimov led Uzbekistan during a very complex and responsible period of our country's history. His name is inextricably linked with the achievement of independence, the restoration of our national statehood, and the country's entry onto the path of independent development.

Independence, first of all, returned to us our honor, our holy religion, our mother tongue, and our fading national values. Thanks to independence, we realized our identity and demonstrated to the entire world that we are worthy successors of our ancestors, whose names are always revered," — reads the report of the presidential press service.

The Head of State also noted that honoring the memory of individuals who contributed to creating the foundation of independence, preserving the country's peace, and serving the interests of the people is one of the most fundamental spiritual criteria of New Uzbekistan's society.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Commemorates the Memory of Islam Karimov (photo)President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Commemorates the Memory of Islam Karimov (photo)

3. State and Public Figures Side by Side: High Tribute in the Capital

Representatives of all branches of the state apparatus and the general public actively participated in the commemorative event held at the memorial complex.

Structures that participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument:

  • Leadership and deputies of the Legislative Chamber and Senate of the Oliy Majlis;

  • Members of the Presidential Administration and the Cabinet of Ministers;

  • Heads of ministries, state committees, and agencies;

  • Figures of science and culture, seniors, youth, and the public of the city of Tashkent.

The participants laid flowers at the foot of the Islam Karimov monument, recalling the historical events during the formation of the sovereign state and the crucial political decisions made during difficult years.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Commemorates the Memory of Islam Karimov (photo)President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Commemorates the Memory of Islam Karimov (photo)

4. Commemorative Events in Samarkand and Karshi Cities

Events to commemorate Islam Karimov were not limited to the capital, but were also held with high spirit in regions closely associated with the life and activities of the First President:

  1. Samarkand City: Commemorative ceremonies were held near the memorial mausoleum next to the Hazrati Khizr complex, where Islam Karimov found his eternal rest, with the participation of the regional public, elders, and guests. Quranic verses were recited there as well, and traditional pilaf was served to the public.

  2. Karshi City: Islam Karimov's services as the leader of Kashkadarya region in pulling the area out of a severe economic crisis are highly appreciated by the population. Bouquets were laid at the monument in the city center by the residents of Kashkadarya.

These events demonstrated that the continuity of historical memory and the tradition of treating the pages of history with respect are consistently continuing in the country.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Commemorates the Memory of Islam Karimov (photo)

Conclusion and Public Response

Proclaiming independence and building its secure foundation was one of the hardest trials in the history of Uzbekistan. Such high respect shown by Shavkat Mirziyoyev for the memory of the First President clearly demonstrates the continuity of statehood traditions and the culture of appreciating the labor of ancestors.

Which historical events and decisions during Islam Karimov's leadership do you remember most? What do you think about the role of cherishing the memory of ancestors in preserving the foundation of independence? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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