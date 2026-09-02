New version of Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 to be unveiled

Huawei is preparing to release a new version of its flagship smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Ultimate 2. According to ixbt.com, this premium gadget is officially scheduled to be unveiled on September 7, showcasing a blend of modern technology and advanced software. This is reported by news source.

Based on the official teaser poster released by the company, the new model is named Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 Extraordinary Exploration. The device stands out with its unique design solutions, featuring a prominent silver-purple color scheme.

Design changes include an exclusive white-purple braided strap and new customizable watch face designs. This gives the watch a more attractive and modern look, ensuring it is suitable for both daily use and an active lifestyle.

HarmonyOS 7 operating system and features

The new smartwatch runs on the latest HarmonyOS 7 operating system. This software platform not only increases the device's overall efficiency but also significantly improves a number of key functions.

In particular, the HarmonyOS 7 system deeply optimizes the process of tracking sports activities. At the same time, it is aimed at further improving the capabilities for monitoring human health and condition in extremely low-temperature environments.

Market position and previous versions

As a reminder, it was previously announced that the original Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 model had gone on sale. This device was presented to customers, and its capabilities and technical specifications were widely discussed among technology enthusiasts.

The newly introduced Extraordinary Exploration version allows users to choose a premium gadget that is not only technically powerful but also aesthetically superior. The full capabilities of the device are expected to be revealed on the day of the presentation.