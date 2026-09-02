Before the Big Fight: Nursulton Ruziboev Appears at Official Media Event

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Before the Big Fight: Nursulton Ruziboev Appears at Official Media Event

The renowned Uzbek UFC fighter Nursulton Ruziboev participated in official media events ahead of the upcoming UFC fight night, scheduled for September 5 in Paris, France. As part of this event, our compatriot will step into the octagon against one of the most vibrant and unorthodox strikers in the world of MMA — Britain's Michael "Venom" Page.

Fight week has begun: First glimpses of key proceedings

The released photos show Nursulton signing promotional materials for the event, including the official posters. The posters, which also feature Dan Hooker and other star fighters, highlight the upcoming uncompromising clash at their center. Throughout the event, our compatriot's calm, focused, and mentally prepared demeanor has caught the attention of fans.

The media day program traditionally includes official fighter appearances, the preparation of souvenirs for fans, and Q&A sessions with international sports journalists.

Michael Page — one of the most serious tests in Ruziboev's career

The upcoming clash stands out for several important aspects:

  • Anthropometric battle: Both athletes are among the tallest and longest-limbed fighters in the division. This promises a real game of chess regarding distance management.

  • Clash of styles: Michael Page earned his reputation during his long tenure in Bellator for his ability to maintain distance, launch rapid counter-attacks, and execute unpredictable movements. Nursulton is a universal athlete who possesses both powerful knockout strikes and effective ground control and submission skills.

  • Ranking and prospects: A victory in this fight will directly pave the way for Ruziboev toward the top-15 rankings of the weight class.

The tournament in France kicks off on the evening of September 5. The eyes of all Uzbek MMA enthusiasts will be fixed on the Paris octagon that day.

In your opinion, what tactics should Nursulton use to overcome the hurdle of the unorthodox Michael Page: by taking the fight to the ground quickly or through an open striking exchange? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

UFCMMANursulton RuziboevMichael PageParis
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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