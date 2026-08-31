Historical negotiation: Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Xi Jinping set a new $30 billion milestone

·19·Uzbekistan
Historical negotiation: Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Xi Jinping set a new $30 billion milestone

In the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, strategically important negotiations took place between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of our state expressed gratitude to the PRC President for his sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence and his immense personal contribution to strengthening bilateral relations. During the dialogue, it was proposed to prepare a program for the extensive celebration of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.

Historical negotiation: Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Xi Jinping set a new $30 billion milestone

$30 billion trade and $60 billion investment portfolio

The focus of the negotiations was on taking trade-economic and industrial cooperation to a new level:

  • New $30 billion target: While mutual trade turnover reached nearly $18 billion last year, a new strategic milestone has now been set to increase this figure to $30 billion in the coming years;

  • $60 billion in projects: The portfolio of joint investment projects currently stands at nearly $60 billion, while over 6,000 enterprises with Chinese participation operate in Uzbekistan;

  • BYD and industrial cooperation: As an example of high-tech cooperation, the expansion of electric vehicle production capacities and the deepening of localization with BYD were supported.

Historical negotiation: Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Xi Jinping set a new $30 billion milestone

Peaceful atom, energy, and space research

New and high-tech areas of cooperation were identified:

  • Peaceful atom and alternative energy: Uzbekistan expressed its interest in involving leading Chinese companies in peaceful nuclear energy projects in the country, alongside traditional and "green" energy;

  • Space and digital technologies: The parties noted partnership in the fields of digital economy, mineral resource processing, and space exploration among promising areas;

  • Financial integration: An agreement was reached to expand cooperation with leading financial institutions of China.

Historical negotiation: Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Xi Jinping set a new $30 billion milestone

"China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan" railway and humanitarian ties

Issues of transport connectivity and strengthening bonds of friendship between peoples:

  • Project of the century: Construction of the "China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan" railway, which will become an integral link of the Eurasian transport ecosystem, is progressing at a rapid pace;

  • Flights and visa-free regime: Within the framework of the visa-free regime, it is planned to expand the geography of direct flights between the cities of the two countries;

  • Education and culture: Special attention was paid to holding Days of Uzbek Culture, expanding the activities of "Luban Workshops" and Confucius Institutes, and increasing quotas for Uzbek youth to study at Chinese universities.

At the end of the negotiations, Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited PRC President Xi Jinping to pay an official visit to Uzbekistan.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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