Startups in Uzbekistan to be allocated up to 5 billion UZS

·29·Economy
Startups in Uzbekistan to be allocated up to 5 billion UZS

In Uzbekistan, financing of startups is planned within the framework of the “Future Entrepreneur” program for 2027–2030.

Under the program, funding will be allocated to up to 30 startups based on an open competition. Up to 5 billion UZS in investment will be provided for each project. The funds will be allocated for a 3-year term, interest-free and collateral-free.

The total volume of funds allocated for all projects may reach up to 150 billion UZS.

The investment may also be converted into a stake in the startup. In this case, the state's share in the project will not exceed 49 percent.

The main areas of financing include robotics and artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, energy, agrotechnology, aerospace, chemistry, electrical engineering, and construction technologies.

Furthermore, it is envisioned to provide income tax exemptions to private investors who have maintained their investment in the startup for at least 3 years.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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