"Don't turn your father into your 'bratishka'!" Jamshid Nurmatov brought the entire hall to tears (video)

During his solo concert program, well-known master of words and comedian Jamshid Nurmatov unexpectedly set aside the usual laughter and amusement to deliver an extremely touching, heartfelt, and passionate monologue about the main pillar of the family — fathers and caring mothers. The artist's sincere confessions, bursting from the depths of his heart and choked with tears, plunged the concert hall into sudden silence. Fans, including elderly mothers, young girls, and even stern men who are heads of their families, could not hold back their tears and were forced to cover their faces with their palms.

"If a father is not in a good mood, no one at home is in a good mood": The bitter truth about the status of a father

Jamshid Nurmatov spoke openly about etiquette and the value of fatherhood, which many are forgetting today:

"Don't turn your father into your 'bratishka'": The comedian touched upon how some children, upon growing up, cross boundaries and lose respect in their relationship with their fathers. He strongly emphasized that a father is twenty, twenty-five, or even thirty years older than his child, and they should never be treated as a peer or a buddy;

The foundation of family peace: "If a father is not in a good mood, even the dog at home is not in a good mood. If a father's mood is great, everyone feels joyful and at ease," he explained with vivid examples how the emotional state of the head of the family determines the entire home environment;

A father's smile is a child's happiness: The fact that a father lives in peace and has a smile on his face is the greatest source of protection and comfort in the world for a child, which touched the heart of every spectator in the hall.

The stage and the hall were bathed in tears: The audience's shock

Emotions ran so high that the auditorium turned into a true mirror of the soul:

The artist himself burst into tears: As Jamshid Nurmatov spoke about parents, he could not control his tears and openly displayed his inner feelings;

The hidden tears of men: Older men, fathers, and young guys sitting in the hall wiped away the moisture in their eyes and contemplated their lives in heavy silence;

The remorse of mothers and youth: Elderly mothers in headscarves, young girls, and women listened to every word on stage without hiding their emotions, with pearls of tears rolling down their cheeks.

"The affairs of this world have come right here": A call for loyalty and affection

Poetic lines from the master of words' monologue became the most culminating point of the evening:

"If my father smiles, I feel at ease; if my mother smiles, I feel at ease": The comedian sincerely put into verse how wealth, fame, and worries are insignificant compared to a single smile from one's parents, using examples of soup, samsa, and seeing each other;

The duty of appreciation in time: It was emphasized that while parents are alive, offering them the finest gifts, pleasing their hearts, and keeping their pockets full is the highest duty of a child;

A cry that tore at the heart: "The affairs of this world have come right up to my throat (here)... Dear father, dear mother, always keep smiling. If you do not smile, this life has no taste for us," the artist concluded his performance.

When was the last time you looked into your father's or mother's eyes and made them genuinely smile from the bottom of your heart? Chasing after daily hustle and chores, are we delaying showing affection to our closest people? Leave your sincere feelings and heartfelt words in the comments!