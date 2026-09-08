Fire at hospital parking lot damages 28 cars

·79·World
Fire at hospital parking lot damages 28 cars

A major fire broke out in a hospital parking lot in Whangārei, New Zealand. As a result of the fire, 28 cars were damaged, some of which were completely destroyed. This was reported by the Otago Daily Times.

According to preliminary information, the fire started when the hot exhaust pipe of one of the cars came into contact with dry grass. The flames then spread to other vehicles parked nearby.

Five fire engines and about 20 firefighters were dispatched to the scene. Rescuers brought the fire under control and subsequently extinguished the remaining hotspots.

Several explosions were heard from vehicles during the fire. Hospital operations were not interrupted, and there were no reports of injuries among patients or staff.

New ZealandWhangāreiHospital FireCar DamageEmergency News
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