Legendary Nokia Asha series returns on Android platform

·4·Technology
Legendary Nokia Asha series returns on Android platform

HMD Global has officially brought back the famous Asha brand, previously used by Nokia for affordable mobile devices. According to Ixbt.com, the first new device in the revived series, the HMD Asha 305 smartphone, has been introduced. This gadget is attracting attention as a simple and budget-friendly device running on modern Android, yet moving away from the traditional approach. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

In the early 2010s, Nokia Asha devices occupied the intermediate market between simple feature phones and more expensive smartphones. HMD is now attempting to translate this exact concept to the modern Android platform. The new smartphone is expected to be particularly interesting for users in emerging markets due to its simplicity and cost-effectiveness.

Technical specifications and capabilities

The device is equipped with a 5-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 854 × 480 pixels. The hardware is based on the Unisoc T137 processor. Additionally, the model features 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, which is sufficient for basic daily tasks.

The Asha 305 model also stands out for its simplicity in terms of cameras. Both the main and front cameras are equipped with 2 MP sensors. The device has a thickness of 10.2 mm and weighs 145 grams. At launch, customers will be offered black and bright green body color options.

Autonomy and software

The smartphone is powered by a 2500 mAh battery and supports only 5 W charging. However, thanks to power-efficient components, the manufacturer promises up to 32 hours of autonomous operation on a single charge.

As for the software, the device runs on a custom Pulse OS based on Android. One of the most important aspects is that the smartphone does not have Google services or the Google Play Store. Instead, HMD offers its own catalog featuring lightweight apps like TikTok.

The exact price and release date for the HMD Asha 305 smartphone have not yet been announced. The company is expected to disclose this information soon.

HMDNokiaAsha 305AndroidSmartphone
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Abror Shuhratov
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