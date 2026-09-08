Xiaomi 18 Fold Flagship Sells Out in Record Time on Launch Day

Xiaomi's new foldable smartphone has become unexpectedly popular among customers. According to ixbt.com, the Xiaomi 18 Fold model sold out completely on the very first day of pre-orders, with sales volume increasing by 310 percent compared to previous generation devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This achievement is the result of long-term efforts by Xiaomi engineers. The company's management stated that intensive work on this unique form factor was carried out for nearly 20 months.

Advanced display technologies and format

The new device was presented as an intermediate option between compact and large foldable gadgets. The Xiaomi 18 Fold features a 5.38-inch external screen and a 7.58-inch high-quality internal screen.

Both panels have an aspect ratio of approximately 2:1 and support variable LTPO refresh rates from 1 to 120 Hz. Additionally, high-frequency 1440 Hz PWM technology has been implemented to protect users' eye health.

This approach allowed the device to maintain relative compactness when folded while providing a very large workspace when unfolded.

Innovative processor and memory

The smartphone is also equipped with fundamentally new technical solutions. The Xiaomi 18 Fold is the first device to feature the custom XringO3 flagship chip, manufactured using a 3 nm process.

This processor consists of 10 cores and includes a 16-core G2-Ultra NX graphics chip and a neural processing unit capable of up to 200 TOPS of performance.

Furthermore, this smartphone has achieved the status of the first commercial device to use Changxin LPDDR6 memory. As a result, Xiaomi has perfectly optimized its proprietary mobile platform and the new type of RAM by launching them simultaneously.