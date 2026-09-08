Doctors in Spain are going on strike: how will the new law conflict end?

A severe crisis has emerged in the Spanish healthcare system, and doctors across the country have announced an indefinite nationwide protest. This was reported by Spanish media. The adoption of the new "Estatuto Marco" draft law by the Council of Ministers has sparked sharp protests from thousands of medical professionals. While the government claims these reforms are aimed at improving working conditions, doctors are firmly opposed. So, what forced the doctors into such a massive protest, and what consequences await the healthcare system? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue — the exact dates the protest begins and all the details of previous losses in the system.

The new draft law and the doctors' main objections

The new document developed by the government is facing harsh criticism from medical staff:

Goal of the reform and plans: According to official bodies, the new document was intended to improve working conditions and limit on-call time to 17 hours;

Specialists'objection: However, the medical community considers the proposed changes insufficient and states that the law was prepared without fully taking their opinions and views into account;

The risk of a 75-hour work week: The central cause of the conflict — organizers claim the new norm gives regional authorities the right to force doctors to work up to 75 hours a week under the guise of service requirements.

"Doctors are demanding a legally mandated 35-hour work week and official recognition of the special professional status of medical staff," reports state.

Main demands of medical staff and the legal struggle

Doctors have made a firm decision to defend their rights:

Working time standards: Medical staff are demanding the introduction of a clear 35-hour work week, taking into account the specific nature of their professional activities;

Professional status: Representatives of the medical field are asking for their special professional status to be officially recognized and fully reflected in their labor activities;

Lack of dialogue: In the doctors' view, the decisions being made by the government do not solve the real problems of the sector, but rather increase the pressure.

Protest dates and tension in medical institutions

The start dates for the large-scale nationwide protest have been announced:

Nationwide date: This indefinite protest action will officially begin on October 15 of this year;

Regional deadline: In the Balearic Islands, the protest is planned to start two days earlier — on October 13;

Consequences and statistics: According to organizers, more than three million appointments and surgeries were canceled during previous local actions.

Main solution and operation of emergency services

The most pressing issue worrying many is how medical care will continue to be provided to the population during such a large-scale protest. The most important solution and conclusion is that, despite the serious obstacles and the excessive burden on hospitals during the action, all types of emergency medical care, such as intensive care and cancer treatment services, will continue to operate as usual.

Do you think the Spanish government will be able to resolve the doctors' objections regarding the 75-hour work week and reach an agreement with them? How will such major protests affect the European healthcare system? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this urgent news with your loved ones!