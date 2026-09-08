Alvaro Morata has not closed the door on his future with the Spanish national team

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Alvaro Morata has not closed the door on his future with the Spanish national team

Experienced striker Alvaro Morata has announced that he has no intention of ending his international career, despite missing out on the 2026 World Cup victory. The forward, who moved on loan from Como to Leganes, emphasized that although he watched the team's triumph at the tournament from the sidelines, he has not closed the door on the national team. In an interview with Cadena SER's El Larguero program, the striker shared his thoughts on the matter. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

In fact, head coach Luis de la Fuente called the striker before the extended squad was announced to personally explain that he would not be taking him to the World Cup. According to Cadena SER, Morata understood the decision correctly and accepted the situation calmly to avoid unnecessary noise before the tournament. Respecting the coach's choice, he fully supported the team from afar.

The World Cup and conversation with the coach

Morata admitted that, like any footballer, he held out hope of participating in the tournament until the very end. "Of course, I really wanted to be at the World Cup. However, I went to New York and saw many of the guys with whom I took my first steps in the national team. You can wonder what would have happened if the year had gone differently, but there is no point in that," the footballer noted.

He also acknowledged that the competition in the team is very intense and that it was a difficult choice for head coach Luis de la Fuente as well. In the striker's opinion, if he had been included in the squad, it could have led to excessive questions and pressure from the press and the public. Therefore, this decision was also appropriate for the team's peace of mind.

Competition and joy for teammates

Touching on the issue of competition in the attacking line, Morata did not hide the fact that he was sincerely happy for his teammates' success. He specifically noted that Borja Iglesias and other forwards deserved this victory.

He also praised the skill of his teammate Mikel Oyarzabal and expressed special delight at Ferran Torres' goal: "He scored the goal I wanted to score myself, and I was incredibly happy about it." Speaking about his conversation with Luis de la Fuente, Morata added that he thanked the coach and wished everyone good luck.

Alvaro MorataSpain2026 World CupLuis de la FuenteLeganes
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