Is Husanov out of the starting XI? Unexpected predictions ahead of the Porto match

·10·Sport
Is Husanov out of the starting XI? Unexpected predictions ahead of the Porto match

The club where Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Husanov plays, "Manchester City", will play its first away match of the new UEFA Champions League season against the Portuguese club Porto. This clash marks the first visit for the "Cityzens" to the Estádio do Dragão since the 2021 final. So, why do English experts not see the Uzbek legionnaire in the starting lineup, and what squad will coach Enzo Maresca choose? At the end of the article, we reveal the main intrigue — the projected starting XI announced by experts and all the details about the substitutes.

A new season under Enzo Maresca and the coach's return

"Manchester City"'s European campaign and changes in the coaching staff are in the spotlight for fans:

  • Maresca's return to European competition: Enzo Maresca will make his Champions League debut as Manchester City head coach. This is his first managerial appearance in the tournament since the 2023 final against Inter, which was decided by Rodri's goal;

  • Obstacles in recent seasons: In recent years, the English club's run in this tournament ended early in the quarter-finals and round of 16 due to the Real Madrid hurdle;

  • Important away clash: The match at the Dragão stadium in Portugal is considered the first serious test of the new season.

"Since then, Manchester City has lost to Real Madrid three times in the continent's most prestigious tournament, cutting their participation short," analytical reports state.

Expert predictions: Why was Abdukodir Husanov left out of the starting XI?

The new report from experts at the prestigious cityxtra.co.uk portal has caused various discussions in the football community:

  • Changes in the squad: Abdukodir Husanov, who has played in all matches so far, was not included in the projected starting XI for the game in Portugal;

  • Competition and versatility: According to experts, the physical recovery of Matheus Nunes and his versatility at right-back give the coach more options;

  • Fan hopes: Nevertheless, this is only a projected lineup, and the head coach will make the official decision immediately before the match.

Manchester City's expected starting XI against Porto

According to the experts' conclusion, the list of key players who might take the field looks like this:

  • Goalkeeper and defensive line: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Rúben Dias, Marc Guéhi, Joško Gvardiol;

  • Midfield and center forward: Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernández, Rayan Cherki;

  • Forwards: Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland, Iliman Ndiaye.

Main solution and full squad details

The most important question that interests many is which players will lead the team onto the pitch today and who will remain on the bench. The most important conclusion is that, according to the projected starting lineup compiled by experts, Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol, Anderson, Fernández, Cherki, Semenyo, Haaland, and Ndiaye are expected to start. On the bench are Rulli, Bettinelli, Lewis, Husanov, Reiss, Aït-Nouri, Bouaddi, Kovačić, Foden, McAdoo, and Allan. Uzbek fans, however, are confident that Husanov will take his place in the starting XI.

Do you think Abdukodir Husanov will start against Porto and prove his skills once again? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important sports news with football fans!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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