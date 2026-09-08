Temperature rise expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow

Uzhydromet has published the weather forecast for Uzbekistan on Wednesday, September 9.

According to the report, Tashkent city will experience variable cloudiness. No precipitation is expected. The air temperature is expected to be 18–20 degrees at night and 35–37 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, the weather will be changeable, with brief rain expected in some places at night and in the morning. Temperatures will range from 13–18 degrees at night and 25–30 degrees during the day.

In the Bukhara and Navoi regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in places, with no precipitation. Temperatures will be 15–20 degrees at night and 32–37 degrees during the day.

In the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in places, and precipitation is not expected. Temperatures will be 15–20 degrees at night and 32–37 degrees during the day.

In the Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, with no precipitation. Temperatures will range from 17–22 degrees at night to 33–38 degrees during the day.

In the Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana regions, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in places, with no precipitation. Temperatures will be 15–20 degrees at night and 32–37 degrees during the day.

In the mountainous areas of the republic, the weather will be slightly cloudy, changeable in places, with no precipitation. Temperatures will be 12–17 degrees at night and 24–29 degrees during the day.